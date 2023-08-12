Mapping the Distribution of Quarks Inside a Proton

A recent study has provided an unprecedented understanding of the distribution of quarks inside a proton. Protons and neutrons, which make up atomic nuclei, consist of three fundamental particles called quarks. Led by theoretical physicist Shohini Bhattacharya, a team of researchers from Brookhaven National Laboratory has created the highest resolution map to date of the two types of quarks found in protons: two up-flavor quarks and a single down-flavor quark.

According to the calculations, the up quark is more symmetrically distributed and spread over a smaller distance compared to the down quark. These findings suggest that the up and down quarks have different effects on the internal energy, spin, and various properties of the proton. This knowledge will be valuable in future fundamental physics experiments.

The research employed various advanced techniques to analyze the scattering of light and calculate changes in momentum. The team’s calculations revealed that changes in momentum were not equal throughout, contrary to previous assumptions. By applying their more precise findings to existing models, the researchers were able to measure more scattering events accurately without increasing computing power.

The role of gluons, force-mediating particles that hold quarks together, was found to be greater than previously assumed. The researchers used lattice quantum chromodynamics (QCD), which models quarks accurately on a 4D structure with the help of a supercomputer. This technique assesses all possible interactions and calculates the probabilities of each.

The study achieved a resolution ten times greater than previous efforts. This increased resolution plays a crucial role in fundamental physics research. More experiments using the new calculations as a basis are planned for the Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility (CEBAF) and the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC). These experiments will explore the foundational laws of nature and matter and validate the models generated by this study.

Understanding the behavior of quarks is instrumental in comprehending the building blocks of the universe. The combination of theory and experiment is necessary for a complete understanding of the proton. The research has been published in Physical Review D.