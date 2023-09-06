Researchers Discover Mysterious Golden Orb in the Deep Ocean off Alaska

Researchers on the Seascape Alaska 5 expedition made a surprising find while exploring the deep ocean off the coast of Alaska. Using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), they stumbled upon a mysterious golden orb on the seabed. The object, which was found at a depth of 3.1 kilometers, had a hole in it, leading the researchers to speculate that something had either tried to get in or get out.

The expedition team used a comical robot arm resembling the Teletubbies character Noo-Noo to examine the golden orb up close. They also used the ROV to delicately vacuum up strange discs that were embedded in a sea wall. These discoveries highlight the impressive control that researchers have while investigating deep-sea environments remotely.

Although the exact identity of the golden orb remains unknown, scientists have put forth several theories. It could be a dead sponge attachment, a type of coral, or an egg case. Further inspection will be needed to identify the mysterious object definitively.

The Seascape Alaska 5 expedition, which began on August 23, aims to explore marine habitats below 200 meters and map the environment up to a depth of 6,000 meters. The team is particularly interested in studying deep-sea coral and sponge habitats, as well as fish habitats and chemosynthetic communities. The expedition is open to the public through telepresence technology, allowing anyone with an internet connection to watch and listen as the science team conducts their dives.

The discovery of the golden orb serves as a reminder of just how little we know about the deep sea. When even scientists are surprised and cannot conclusively identify an object, it is a testament to the mysterious nature of these environments.