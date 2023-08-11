Unearthing fragments of an unknown human lineage in China

Anthropologists in China have discovered fragments of a lower jaw that may have belonged to an unknown human lineage. The bone, estimated to be around 300,000 years old, was from a young teenager and exhibits a unique combination of ancient and modern traits. The recent study indicates that the fossil traits are open to interpretation and could potentially be linked to Homo sapiens or our close human relatives. The remains of at least 16 individuals have been found at the Hualongdong site in east-central China over the past decade.

The analysis of the Hualongdong remains revealed that they date back to the late Middle Pleistocene epoch, between 275,000 and 331,000 years ago. This time period is crucial for understanding the evolution of our human lineage, but it is complicated by the presence of other extinct branches, such as Neanderthals and Denisovans. Among the findings at Hualongdong was a nearly complete skull known as HLD 6, which showed a modern, human-like face but a skull resembling the earliest Homo sapiens.

In December 2020, researchers discovered a new fragment of the mandible belonging to HLD 6, which allowed for further analysis. Using geometric morphometrics, a statistical technique comparing 3D shapes generated by measurements, the bone was examined and reconstructed. Several features of the mandible indicated a chin similar to that of modern humans, but other chin-related features were missing, leading the researchers to conclude that the ancient teenager did not have a chin.

The study suggests that the Hualongdong individuals have a mosaic pattern of features commonly found in Middle Pleistocene archaic hominins, late Pleistocene anatomically modern humans, and recent modern humans. This indicates that they could be related to Homo sapiens, Neanderthals, or Denisovans, or possibly represent another lineage altogether.

Experts not involved in the study find the discovery intriguing but do not believe that HLD 6 is closely related to Homo sapiens. The existence of a distinct human lineage in China, separate from Homo sapiens and Neanderthals, is supported by the combination of unique features presented by the data.

This fossil from Hualongdong provides valuable insights into the Middle Pleistocene and suggests that our evolutionary history may have been more gradual and complex than previously thought. However, further research is needed to fully understand the evolution, mixing, and migration patterns of our species. Regions such as Africa, southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent still lack significant ancient human fossils, emphasizing the need for more discoveries to paint a complete picture of our past.