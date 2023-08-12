Unearthing Ancient Jaw Fragment in China Raises Questions about Unknown Human Lineage

Anthropologists in China have discovered fragments of a lower jaw that may belong to an unknown human lineage. The bone, approximately 300,000 years old, belonged to a young teenager and exhibits a unique combination of ancient and modern traits. According to experts, the fossil traits are open to interpretation, and it could potentially be related to Homo sapiens or our close human relatives.

The remains of at least 16 individuals have been found at the Hualongdong site in east-central China over the last decade. These remains have been dated to the late Middle Pleistocene epoch, approximately 275,000 to 331,000 years ago. This time period is crucial in understanding the evolution of our own human lineage but is complicated by the presence of other now-extinct branches such as Neanderthals and Denisovans.

At Hualongdong, researchers previously discovered a near-complete skull known as HLD 6. Initial studies conducted in 2019 and 2021 showed that this individual, estimated to be between 12 and 13 years old at the time of death, had a modern, human-like face but a skull resembling the earliest Homo sapiens.

In December 2020, a new fragment of the mandible belonging to HLD 6 was discovered. Researchers examined and reconstructed the bone for further analysis. Using a technique called geometric morphometrics, which compares 3D shapes generated by measurements, the researchers compared HLD 6’s mandible to those of 83 other known fossil hominins.

The analysis revealed that while HLD 6 had some features commonly found in Middle Pleistocene archaic hominins, Late Pleistocene anatomically modern humans, and recent modern humans, it lacked other features associated with chins in modern humans. This indicates that the Hualongdong individuals could be related to Homo sapiens, Neanderthals, Denisovans, or could represent another unknown lineage.

The discovery of this jaw fragment sheds light on the complexities of human evolution during the Middle Pleistocene. It suggests that the evolution of our species was more gradual and nuanced than previously thought. However, more research is needed to fully understand how different human lineages evolved, interacted, and migrated throughout the world. Further exploration of areas in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent may provide additional insights into our evolutionary history.