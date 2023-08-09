New Insights into European Stone Age Revealed by Genetic Research

New genetic research has provided valuable insights into Europe’s Stone Age, shedding light on how different groups interacted based on geographical factors and the influence of agriculture on genetic flow. The study also uncovered unique burial practices and isolated communities of hunter-gatherers, adding further complexity to our understanding of Europe’s genetic history.

The study, conducted by researchers at Uppsala University in collaboration with an international team, involved analyzing the DNA of 56 individuals from the Stone Age in Central and Eastern Europe. The results, which will be published in the journal Communications Biology, have nuanced our understanding of the intermingling of different groups during this period and highlighted the isolation of certain populations.

Previous DNA research over the past 15 years has already provided a framework for understanding the European Stone Age. Before the arrival of agriculture in Europe, different groups of hunter-gatherers inhabited various parts of Eurasia and interacted with one another. This study reveals that the merging of genetic lines among these hunter-gatherer groups was strongly influenced by geographical factors.

The spread of agriculture in Europe was also found to be closely linked to gene flow from Anatolia, a genetically and culturally distinct group from European hunter-gatherers. However, the spread of agriculture varied across different regions, resulting in different patterns of intermingling between ethnic groups.

The study also explored family relations and burial practices. While common graves are often assumed to be family graves, the research demonstrated that this was not always the case, indicating that other social factors influenced burial practices during the Stone Age.

This new research contributes to our comprehensive understanding of the genetic history of Stone Age Europeans. It highlights the presence of isolated hunter-gatherer communities in certain regions, such as the area around the Dnipro River delta, which maintained their way of life for thousands of years despite the arrival of new groups practicing agriculture.

The interdisciplinary nature of this study has allowed for fruitful discussions and a deeper understanding of Europe’s genetic history. It offers new perspectives on power relations between different groups and provides further detail to the complex puzzle of the Stone Age.