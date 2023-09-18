Step Change in Upconversion: Unlocking the Potential of Renewable Energy and Advanced Healthcare

Achieving photochemical upconversion in a solid state has taken a major step forward, bringing closer the realization of innovations in various fields including renewable energy, water purification, and advanced healthcare. Researchers at Exciton Science, based at UNSW Sydney, have made significant progress in demonstrating that a key stage in the upconversion process can be achieved in the solid state. This breakthrough paves the way for the manufacturing of functional devices on a commercial scale. The potential applications of this technology are wide-ranging and include hydrogen catalysis, solar energy generation, and water purification.

The upconversion process involves combining low-energy photons to create more energetic, visible light that can be utilized by solar cells or harnessed for other purposes. This process, known as “triplet-triplet annihilation,” generates a quasiparticle called an exciton. Controlling and reliably reproducing triplet-triplet annihilation and the subsequent photochemical upconversion could increase the efficiency limit of solar energy devices from 33.7% to 40% or beyond.

While much of the fundamental research on upconversion has been performed using liquid samples, successfully demonstrating this mechanism in a solid state is crucial for real-world applications. In their study, the researchers created a thin film of nanostructured alumina stained with a sensitizer. The structure’s pores were then filled with emitter molecules in a concentrated solution, resulting in a promising photon generation quantum yield of 9.4%.

The next step in this research is to achieve similar upconversion results in an entirely solid state. This could potentially be accomplished by using a gel-like substance. The implications of this research are vast. It could revolutionize healthcare by enabling laser precision treatments for tumors or creating medicines at specific locations within the body. Additionally, upconversion can be utilized for water purification, generating higher energy light to disinfect water and save millions of lives in the developing world.

The applications of upconversion don’t stop there. Other potential uses include infrared technology such as night vision and even 3D printing. Exciton Science’s breakthrough paves the way for advancements in renewable energy, healthcare, and various other industries, propelling us toward a more sustainable and technologically advanced future.

Source: ACS Energy Letters, DOI: 10.1021/acsenergylett.3c01678