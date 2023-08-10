An Extreme Star System Reveals Massive Tidal Waves

An extreme star system has been discovered to have massive tidal waves breaking on one of its stars. This star system is known as a “heartbeat star” due to its periodic pulsations in brightness. In these systems, the stars orbit each other in elongated oval orbits, causing tidal effects similar to ocean tides on Earth. The tides distort the shape of the stars, altering the amount of starlight observed from Earth.

In this particular star system, titanic waves are generated by the smaller companion star making close passes to the larger star. These waves are so enormous that they break and crash down onto the surface of the larger star. This phenomenon has never been observed before on a star, making it a significant discovery.

The larger star in the system is about 35 times the mass of the Sun, and together with its companion, it is designated MACHO 80.7443.1718. This star system stands out because it has unprecedentedly dramatic changes in brightness, fluctuating by 20%. Computer simulations show that the tidal waves generated by the gravitational interactions between the two stars are massive. These waves can reach heights equivalent to three Suns stacked on top of each other.

As the waves crash onto the star’s surface, they release tremendous amounts of energy. This energy spins the star’s surface faster and faster and hurls out stellar gas to form a glowing atmosphere around the star. The star’s surface also bulges at its equator due to the cumulative effect of the passing waves.

While this star system is extraordinary, it is believed that there could be other similar objects in the universe. Approximately 20 out of nearly 1,000 heartbeat stars discovered so far exhibit large changes in brightness like this star system. Further research and studies are planned to search for more of these unique astronomical objects.