The Moon’s Last Quarter Phase: A Half-Illuminated Sight

The moon is set to reach its last quarter phase on Tuesday, August 8th. Also known as the third quarter moon, this phase occurs at the halfway point between the fully illuminated full moon and the completely dark new moon. The last quarter moon will be visible from New York City at 11:30 p.m. EDT (03:30 GMT) shortly after it rises, and will continue to be visible until around 1:46 p.m. EDT (1756 GMT) on Wednesday, August 9th.

During this lunar cycle, the moon has been undergoing changes. Following the Sturgeon Moon on August 1st, the illuminated side of the moon has been receding in a process referred to as “waning” by astronomers. Additionally, the moon has been rising and setting an hour later each day, resulting in a shorter duration of visibility each night before the sun rises.

As the new moon approaches on August 16th, the moon becomes mostly absent from the night sky. However, following the new moon, the moon’s illuminated face begins to grow or “wax” as it continues to rise and set an hour later each day.

The last quarter moon phase is not the only time in the lunar cycle when the moon is half-illuminated. There is also a first quarter moon that falls between the new moon and the full moon. During the first quarter moon, the opposite side of the lunar face is illuminated compared to the last quarter moon. The visibility of the illuminated side depends on the observer’s location on Earth.

