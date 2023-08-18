Hurricane Hilary Delays California Launch as SpaceX Launches 22 Starlink Satellites from Florida

A Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched from Cape Canaveral late Wednesday, carrying 22 Starlink satellites. The Starlink 6-10 mission took off from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:36 p.m. EDT. Originally scheduled for three hours earlier, the launch was delayed due to thunderstorms in the area. However, SpaceX announced that the weather was favorable for the rescheduled launch, with a 90-percent chance of success.

The first stage booster, designated as B1067, completed a successful landing on the drone ship called ‘A Short Fall of Gravitas’ approximately eight and a half minutes after liftoff. This marked the 171st successful landing at sea and the 217th overall recovery for SpaceX’s reusable rockets. The recovery ship Doug was tasked with retrieving the payload fairing halves, with one half having flown 10 times and the other 11 times.

After two burns of the Falcon 9 second-stage and a 45-minute coast phase, the 22 Starlink satellites were successfully deployed into their designated orbit of 182×176 miles (293×284 km) with an inclination of 43 degrees. The tracking station on the Pacific island of Guam provided confirmation of the successful deployment.

Meanwhile, plans for a back-to-back launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California were repeatedly delayed following the successful Florida launch. The launch, originally scheduled for 12:01 a.m. PDT on Thursday, was delayed multiple times before being ultimately postponed until the following day. SpaceX has not specified whether technical issues or weather conditions were responsible for the delay.

However, in an announcement on Thursday, SpaceX revealed that the launch would be further delayed due to Hurricane Hilary and rough seas in the booster recovery zone. The launch is now scheduled for Monday at the earliest.

According to Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, SpaceX has launched a total of 4,962 Starlink satellites into orbit. This latest launch from Florida marked the 99th Falcon 9 flight with Starlink satellites as the primary payload. Notably, this launch included the 12th launch of the V2 mini satellites, which have greater bandwidth compared to previous models.