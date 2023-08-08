Boeing Delays Crewed Flight Test of Starliner Spacecraft Until March 2024

Boeing has announced a delay in the crewed flight test of its Starliner spacecraft until at least March 2024. The Commercial Crew Program manager at Boeing, Mark Nappi, stated that the spacecraft should be ready for flight by early March, conditional on the availability of an Atlas V rocket from United Launch Alliance and an opening in NASA’s visiting vehicles schedule. NASA’s internal schedule indicates a potential launch date for Starliner’s crewed test flight in April 2024, based on the availability of a docking port on the International Space Station from early April to late June.

Boeing has reported losses of $1.1 billion for its Starliner program, which is one of two vehicles developed with NASA’s support to transport astronauts to the space station. The other vehicle, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, has already completed its crew test flight in May 2020. Starliner has faced challenges in its development, with a near-disaster during its first uncrewed test flight in December 2019 and subsequent software issues. Boeing agreed to conduct a second uncrewed test flight in May 2022, which was successful in docking with the space station.

However, just weeks before the planned crewed test flight, Boeing and NASA discovered serious problems with the spacecraft’s parachutes and flammable tape. The flammable tape is being removed from the spacecraft, while changes are being made to the parachutes in collaboration with the manufacturer, Airborne. Boeing plans to conduct a drop test of the new parachutes in November to ensure their safety. Boeing is confident in completing these tasks within the timeline.

In addition to the hardware work, Boeing is undergoing several investigations to ensure the spacecraft’s readiness. Independent teams at Boeing are reviewing the company’s actions, NASA’s chief engineer has interviewed Starliner’s subsystem managers, and NASA’s Engineering & Safety Center is conducting an independent review. These assessments must be completed before NASA can hold a flight-readiness review and determine if Starliner is ready for a crewed flight.