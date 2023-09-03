CityLife

Alanah Pearce Explores Starfield’s Traversal Mechanics: Do You Really Need Fast Travel?

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 3, 2023
Video game writer and content creator Alanah Pearce recently embarked on a challenging experiment to test whether it’s possible to travel from planet to planet in Starfield without relying on fast travel. Pearce’s journey led her to spend a straight 7 hours flying from Earth to Pluto.

Starfield, a vast universe filled with hidden secrets, has attracted explorers eager to fully explore its expansive map. However, many players have expressed discontent with the game’s traversal mechanics, particularly its reliance on fast travel. While some players have discovered workarounds to fast travel without using menus, they still feel dissatisfied with this mechanic.

Pearce decided to investigate the necessity of fast travel by setting a course for Pluto and embarking on a hours-long flight. Streaming her experience, she started the journey right before bedtime, allowing her ship to fly autonomously. Despite encountering minor obstacles, such as a controller turning off, Pearce successfully reached Pluto after approximately 7 hours.

Although she technically arrived at Pluto, Pearce was unable to land and explore the planet. As she approached, the visual resolution of the planet decreased, giving it an unintended appearance. Upon reaching the planet, she phased right through it, finding herself back in open space. Despite the disappointing outcome of her journey, Pearce’s experiment demonstrated that it is indeed possible to fly to another planet in Starfield.

Pearce also discovered that combat arenas in the game place players directly within the solar system, rather than within a confined play area with a fabricated skybox. This finding highlights the expansive nature of Starfield and the vastness of its universe, even if a significant portion of that space remains empty.

Although direct planetary landings are not currently possible in Starfield, the potential for modders to modify the game and change this aspect remains uncertain. Pearce’s experiment shed light on the intricacies of Starfield’s traversal mechanics, contributing to ongoing discussions within the gaming community.

