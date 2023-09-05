Exploring Jean-Luc Picard’s Academy Days in New “Star Trek” Comic

IDW Publishing, the official home of “Star Trek” comic books and graphic novels, is taking fans on a journey back to Jean-Luc Picard’s time at Starfleet Academy. The comic, titled “Star Trek: Picard’s Academy #1,” is written by New York Times best-selling author Sam Maggs with artwork by Ornella Greco and vibrant colors by Charlie Kirchoff. The main cover is created by Sweeney Boo. The comic will be released on September 13, 2023.

The story revolves around Jean-Luc Picard’s life as an ordinary student at Starfleet Academy and his aspirations to explore the stars. His plan is to excel in the Evasive Maneuvers exam and graduate early. However, there’s a catch – the exam is a group project, and Picard must learn to make friends and work as a team in order to succeed. The comic delves into the pressure and personal issues that shaped the renowned Enterprise commander.

Maggs, a lifelong “Star Trek” fan, expressed her excitement about contributing to the franchise. She wanted to explore the backstory of Jean-Luc Picard and learn more about how he became the respected leader portrayed in “The Next Generation.” Maggs believes that stories about love, acceptance, and found family, which are explored in “Picard’s Academy,” are especially relevant in today’s world.

The release of “Star Trek: Picard’s Academy #1” comes at a time of renewed interest in the “Star Trek” universe. Fans can expect an engaging and nostalgic experience as they take a trip down memory lane with the iconic character.

