Science

The Hubble Space Telescope Captures Stellar Nursery Filled with Infant Stars

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 1, 2023
The Hubble Space Telescope has provided an awe-inspiring image of a vibrant stellar nursery, illuminated by dazzling infant stars. The photograph was taken using Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3 instrument, revealing a massive protostar named OH 339.88-1.26, nestled behind clouds of dust and gas where stars are actively forming. Located in the constellation Ara, OH 339.88-1.26 resides at an approximate distance of 8,900 light-years from Earth.

Although it is still in its early stage of development, OH 339.88-1.26 is estimated to possess a mass about 20 times that of the sun, according to the joint mission statement from the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA. The image displays intricate patterns of dark dust lanes intertwined with radiant stars adorned with diffraction spikes, which result from the light reflecting off Hubble’s mirrors.

The central vertical streak in the image conceals OH 339.88-1.26, which is classified as an astrophysical maser. A maser refers to a naturally occurring source that emits stimulated spectral line radiation, leading to the production of coherent light at microwave wavelengths. Such emission has been observed in various celestial bodies, including molecular clouds, comets, planetary atmospheres, and stellar atmospheres.

The stunning visuals of OH 339.88-1.26 were captured to enhance the understanding of protostars’ nature and formation. This effort involved the use of ground-based telescopes such as the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) and the now-retired Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA). With 66 high-precision antennas spread over large distances, ALMA is currently the largest operational ground-based astronomical project.

The recent release of the image of OH 339.88-1.26 provides a glimpse into the intricacies of star formation and the magnificence of the cosmos. This discovery contributes to our ongoing exploration of the mysteries surrounding the birth and evolution of stars.

Source: European Space Agency (ESA)

By Gabriel Botha

