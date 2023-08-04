Astronomers Spot Mysterious Changes in Jet from Small Black Hole

A team of astronomers using the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in China has observed periodic changes in a jet of highly magnetic plasma emitted by a small black hole known as GRS 1915+105. This black hole is formed by a regular star orbiting a stellar black hole, which consumes some of the star’s material and propels the rest into a jet. The astronomers believe that the changes in the jet’s energy may be caused by a misalignment between the black hole’s rotation and its accretion disk, leading to a wobbling motion.

GRS 1915+105, classified as a microquasar, is a smaller version of a quasar and is located about 28,000 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Aquila. Quasars are massive black holes that emit powerful jets of energy. The observations of GRS 1915+105 provide valuable insights into the feeding behavior of smaller black holes.

The periodic oscillations seen in the radio waves emitted by GRS 1915+105, known as quasi-periodic oscillations (QPO), have not been observed in this type of black hole before. QPOs are important for understanding the physics of black holes and their surrounding systems. The exact cause of these oscillations remains unknown, but one possible explanation is that the jet undergoes precession, where its direction changes regularly and returns to the original direction every 0.2 seconds.

The researchers suggest that the misalignment between the spin axis of the black hole and its accretion disk, caused by the black hole’s rotation dragging spacetime, could be responsible for the observed changes. However, further observations of this and other microquasars are needed to unravel the mysteries of these QPO signals.

The findings of the study, conducted by a team from Wuhan University in China and the University of Nevada, were published in the journal Nature.