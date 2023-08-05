Astronomers Observe Mysterious Changes in Black Hole Jet

A small black hole known as GRS 1915+105 has caught the attention of astronomers due to the periodic changes observed in its jet of highly magnetic plasma. The Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical radio Telescope (FAST) in China detected these changes, which occur within a fraction of a second. GRS 1915+105 consists of a regular star orbiting a stellar black hole that was formed after the death of a massive star. As the star orbits the black hole, some of its material gets pulled in and forms a jet that shoots out from the black hole’s poles. The team behind the observation believes that the changes in the jet’s energy could be a result of the misalignment between the black hole’s rotation and its accretion disk. When the jet points away from us, its energy drops, but it returns to normal when the system rotates back.

GRS 1915+105 is classified as a microquasar, which is a smaller version of a quasar. Quasars are extremely bright galactic cores that house supermassive black holes. These cosmic giants draw in surrounding matter with their immense gravity, and some of that matter falls past the black hole’s event horizon. However, some material escapes and forms super-energetic jets. This phenomenon also occurs in microquasars, but on a smaller scale.

The changes observed in GRS 1915+105, known as quasi-periodic oscillations (QPOs), have never before been detected in radio waves from a black hole. QPOs are useful in understanding the physics of black holes and their surrounding systems. This observation of the changing microquasar located approximately 28,000 light-years away from Earth could provide insights into the feeding habits of smaller black holes.

The cause of these oscillations and QPO signals remains unknown, but it could be related to the misalignment between the spin axis of the black hole and the disk of hot matter surrounding it. Further observations of this and other galactic microquasars will contribute to a better understanding of these mysterious signals. The research conducted by the team was published in the journal Nature.