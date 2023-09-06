The Explosive Atmosphere Loss of Exoplanet HAT-P-32 b Reveals Insights into Planetary Evolution

A planet located approximately 950 light years away from Earth is experiencing a dramatic loss of atmosphere, resulting in the creation of a colossal gas tail that is about 18 times the size of Jupiter. This makes the gaseous trail one of the largest planetary structures ever observed outside of our solar system. The planet, known as HAT-P-32 b, has a mass about 68% that of Jupiter but is twice as wide. Its close proximity to its parent star classifies it as a “hot Jupiter” planet, as it is exposed to intense radiation and extreme temperatures.

Astronomers have been able to closely monitor the trailing gas tail of HAT-P-32 b using telescopes on Earth, including the Hobby-Eberly Telescope of The University of Texas at Austin’s McDonald Observatory. By studying this phenomenon, researchers hope to gain a better understanding of how these “hot Jupiter” planets lose their atmosphere over time. This knowledge could help solve the puzzle of why there is an absence of intermediate-sized planets, known as “hot-Neptunes,” in the exoplanet catalog.

One possible explanation for the absence of “hot-Neptunes” is that planets located close to their parent stars are being stripped of their atmospheres, resulting in mass loss. By studying HAT-P-32 b, which was discovered in 2011, researchers have been able to observe the process of atmosphere loss in action. Using transmission spectroscopy, astronomers can analyze the absorption of light passing through the planet’s atmosphere to determine its chemical composition.

In the case of HAT-P-32 b, deep helium absorption lines were observed during the planet’s transit in front of its parent star. Computer simulations using the Stampede2 supercomputer of the Texas Advanced Computing Center revealed that the planet’s outflow of gas interacts with stellar winds from its parent star, causing the gas to trail and lead the planet in its orbital path. The team also calculated the rate of mass loss for the planet, estimating that it would take about 40 billion years for HAT-P-32 b to completely lose its atmosphere.

However, given that its parent star has a lifespan of only 2 to 4 billion years, it is unlikely that the planet will survive long enough for this process to occur naturally. When the parent star exhausts its hydrogen fuel and expands into a red giant, it is likely to engulf the close-in exoplanet.

In the future, the team plans to study other similar planets to observe their evolution and will develop more sophisticated simulations to model various planetary dynamics. These simulations can help understand the mixing of gases in planetary atmospheres and the movement of winds on distant exoplanets.

