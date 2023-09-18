The Upgraded LCLS-II Particle Accelerator at SLAC Begins Producing X-rays

The recently upgraded Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) at the Department of Energy’s Stanford Linear Accelerator Center (SLAC) has successfully produced its first X-rays. With its remarkable capabilities, the LCLS-II is capable of emitting up to a million X-ray pulses per second, which is approximately 8,000 times more than its predecessor. Additionally, the upgraded accelerator generates an almost continuous beam that is 10,000 times brighter than before. The enhanced LCLS-II is expected to revolutionize research in various fields such as quantum computing, communications, clean energy, and medicine.

One of the key factors contributing to the accelerator’s significant upgrade is its ability to cool down. The original LCLS faced limitations due to the number of electrons that could travel through its room-temperature copper pipes, which resulted in a maximum of 120 pulses per second. However, the LCLS-II incorporates 37 cryogenic modules that are cooled to an incredibly low temperature of negative 456 degrees Fahrenheit. This enables the accelerator to boost electrons with minimal energy loss, empowering it to achieve high energies.

The upgraded particle accelerator will operate alongside the existing copper-based one. Scientists and researchers at SLAC anticipate that the new capabilities offered by LCLS-II will enable them to scrutinize the intricacies of quantum materials with unparalleled resolution. Moreover, it will facilitate advancements in quantum computing, facilitate the study of rapid and unpredictable chemical events, and aid in the development of clean energy technologies and new pharmaceuticals.

The development and implementation of LCLS-II have been a massive undertaking involving significant investment. The project has utilized $1.1 billion and required the collaboration of thousands of scientists, engineers, and technicians across the Department of Energy and various other institutions. LCLS-II incorporates cutting-edge components including a new electron source, cryoplants to produce the necessary refrigerant, and undulators to generate X-rays. Institutions such as Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Argonne National Laboratory, Cornell University, and others have contributed to the project’s success.

The upgraded LCLS-II is set to begin experiments in various research areas in the coming weeks and months, attracting scientists and researchers from around the globe. LCLS Director Mike Dunne expressed excitement for the influx of new ideas that will emerge as a result of the advancements made possible by LCLS-II, highlighting the significance of national labs in driving scientific progress.