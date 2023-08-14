Astrophysicists Discover Solar-Driven Tide That Stabilized Earth’s Rotation

A team of astrophysicists from the University of Toronto has uncovered a fascinating phenomenon that explains why Earth’s rotation paused in its lengthening for over a billion years. From approximately two billion years ago to 600 million years ago, solar-driven atmospheric tides countered the moon’s influence, thereby stabilizing Earth’s spin rate and maintaining the day’s duration at 19.5 hours.

The researchers used geological evidence and atmospheric research tools to unravel the connection between the atmosphere’s temperature and Earth’s rotational rate. They revealed that the tidal stalemate between the sun and moon occurred due to the resonating frequency of the atmosphere, which matched the length of the day at that time. This resonance led to larger atmospheric bulges, which in turn strengthened the sun’s tidal pull, counteracting the lunar tide.

This billion-year pause in Earth’s rotation slowdown prevented our current 24-hour day from stretching to over 60 hours. If not for this phenomenon, caused by the incidental link between temperature and rotational rate, the length of our day would have continued to increase.

The researchers employed global atmospheric circulation models, similar to those used in climate change studies, to predict the atmosphere’s temperature during the period in question. This successful application of climate modeling emphasizes the reliability of such instruments in understanding Earth’s past and future climate.

In addition to shedding light on Earth’s rotation history, this study provides new insights into how climate change will affect day length and strengthens confidence in the accuracy of climate modeling tools. Further research in this area could uncover more about the intricate interactions between celestial bodies and atmospheric conditions throughout history.