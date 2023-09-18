Squishy Robotics: From Space Exploration to Life-Saving Technology

California-based company Squishy Robotics has developed a versatile robot designed to assist first responders in dangerous and high-risk situations. Originally conceptualized for missions in outer space, the Squishy robot has now found a life-saving purpose on Earth. It can assess environmental hazards and provide strategic approaches for first responders in situations such as wildfires, car crashes, and war zones.

In 2014, Squishy Robotics received a $500,000 grant from NASA to research the robot’s mobility in zero or low gravity environments. The robot’s ability to use gas thrusters for movement in space was tested. However, the robot has since transitioned to on-ground operations and can now be attached to drones for aerial missions.

Recently, a drone deployed the robot to inspect derailed propane tanks in Florida. The robot went beyond visual inspection and actively monitored air quality, successfully detecting gas leaks. This demonstrated its potential to avert disasters and further highlighted its capabilities as a life-saving tool.

The Squishy robot has proven its resilience in various challenging scenarios. It was airdropped from an airplane at 1,000 feet and squeezed into a compact space beneath rubble, simulating a rescue operation. The robot withstood intentional explosions within a testing chamber, continuing to record videos and stream data throughout these trials. Its unique web-like structure ensures that any impact force is evenly distributed, protecting its central sensors.

Recognizing its potential, Squishy Robotics engaged with 300 first responders to gain insights on how the robot could be further optimized for rescue operations. These interviews will contribute to the ongoing development of the robot’s capabilities.

Squishy Robotics has emerged as an innovative company, shifting its focus from space exploration to life-saving terrestrial applications. With its advanced capabilities and potential for optimization, the Squishy robot represents a promising future for emergency response technology.

Sources:

– Squishy Robotics website

– Interview with co-founder and CEO Alice Algino