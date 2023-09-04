NASA Astronauts and Roscosmos Cosmonaut Safely Return to Earth in SpaceX Dragon Endeavour

NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, UAE astronaut Sultan Alneyadi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev have safely splashed down in the SpaceX Dragon Endeavour in the Atlantic Ocean. The splashdown occurred off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida, at 12:17 a.m. EDT after a mission spanning 186 days in space.

Teams on the SpaceX recovery ship are currently securing the Dragon spacecraft and ensuring its safety for the recovery effort. The recovery ship will then move into position to hoist Dragon onto the main deck with the astronauts inside. Once on the main deck, the crew will undergo medical checks before being transported via helicopter to board a plane for Houston.

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission began their return to Earth by departing from the International Space Station’s Harmony module. They undocked at 7:05 a.m. EDT to complete their six-month science mission.

The Crew-6 mission launched on March 2, 2023, on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The astronauts and cosmonaut conducted research, technology development, and scientific experiments during their time on the International Space Station.

