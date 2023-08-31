CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Spiral Blue Offers Developers and Researchers the Opportunity to Run Custom Code in Space

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 31, 2023
Australian startup Spiral Blue has introduced an initiative called “Your Code in Space,” inviting developers and researchers to run their own custom code on the SE-1 space-based computer. The company has already deployed its own machine-learning algorithms on the SE-1 and is now extending the opportunity to others interested in sending code to space.

Mei He, Spiral Blue’s business development officer, said that the applications for Your Code in Space can range from applying artificial intelligence to satellite imagery to creating a simple meme. The company will respond to proposals submitted through its website, providing information on how, when, and at what cost the various codes could run on the SE-1 computer.

Spiral Blue aims to make the opportunity accessible to everyone, including students and hobbyists. The SE-1 payload has been integrated with the Satellogic spacecraft and successfully commissioned in April this year. Spiral Blue has already tested its machine-learning algorithms on SE-1, focusing on tasks such as cropping clouds out of satellite imagery, vessel detection algorithms, and customer code.

The company suggests several potential applications for Your Code in Space, including environmental monitoring, disaster response, agricultural insights, urban planning, and wildlife conservation. Spiral Blue’s chief technology officer, James Buttenshaw, stated that this initiative allows companies to gain space heritage in a shorter time by removing the barriers to running custom analytics in space.

By making their satellite programmable and reducing data requirements, Spiral Blue has achieved its goal of allowing third parties to run their own code onboard SE-1 and bringing down only useful insights. This initiative marks a significant milestone for the company after years of hard work to get their hardware functioning in orbit.

