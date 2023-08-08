Spider-Like Mitochondrial Structure Initiates Cell-Wide Stress Response

Mitochondria, known as the “powerhouses of the cell,” play a crucial role in energy production and overall health. However, mitochondrial stress is associated with aging and age-related diseases, including neurodegeneration, and the molecular mechanisms underlying this stress signaling have been poorly understood. In a recent study by Scripps Research scientists, an important step in this process has been uncovered.

Published in the journal Nature Structural & Molecular Biology, the study reveals that a mitochondrial protein structure is necessary to activate the cell’s integrated stress response (ISR), which helps maintain cell health. The structure, composed of a protein called DELE1, could potentially become a target for future therapeutics aimed at age-related diseases.

Mitochondria must continuously sense and respond to stressors to maintain cellular function, but this ability decreases with age. The loss of mitochondrial productivity is believed to be a major trigger for neurodegeneration. One way mitochondria cope with stress is by activating the ISR, and the DELE1 protein has been previously implicated in this process. However, the molecular structure of DELE1 was not well known until now.

Researchers focused on a fragment of DELE1 called the C terminus, which is involved in initiating the ISR. They found that this fragment formed an eight-unit protein complex, or oligomer, which resembled a symmetrical cylindrical structure. The oligomerization of DELE1 was found to be critical for activating the stress signaling pathway.

The researchers used electron microscopy to capture images of the octamer and created a three-dimensional structural model. By analyzing the positions of different amino acids within the structure, they identified the amino acids involved in binding and assembling the octamer.

The study’s findings provide insight into the regulation of the stress signaling pathway and offer potential targets for drug development. Manipulating these pathways could have implications for improving outcomes in various disorders.

Further research will focus on using this structural information to develop therapies for different diseases and disorders. The study authors include Jie Yang, Kelsey Baron, Luke Wiseman, and Gabriel Lander from Scripps Research, as well as researchers from the University of California, San Francisco.

Overall, this study sheds light on the role of the “spider-like” mitochondrial structure in initiating a cell-wide stress response and opens up possibilities for future therapeutic interventions.