Black Holes Can Be Launched Into the Universe at Incredible Speeds

Thanks to gravitational wave observatories, scientists have learned that when two black holes merge, they create a third black hole. This final black hole is slightly less massive than the combined masses of its parent black holes, as some energy is lost as gravitational waves. Additionally, the newly formed black hole is kicked away from its birthplace due to the space-time warping interaction that created it.

Researchers have now conducted simulations to determine just how fast this kick, or recoil, can be. Using 1,381 simulations, they examined high-energy collisions between black holes and their behavior. They discovered that under specific conditions, the newly merged black hole can be launched into the universe at a speed close to 28,600 kilometers (17,800 miles) per second. This is an incredibly fast velocity for a black hole.

Not every black hole collision results in such high speeds. The scientists determined that certain requirements must be met for the maximum velocity to be attained. The merging black holes in the simulations were assumed to be spinning in opposite directions and oriented sideways with respect to their orbit around each other. This orientation along with the spins in the same plane as the orbit maximizes the anisotropy, leading to asymmetric radiation and the resulting recoil.

The incredible speed of the kick is due to the emission of gravitational energy during the collision. Some of the mass of the black holes is converted into gravitational waves, and to achieve maximum recoil, the emission must be asymmetric. The researchers also found that, under specific conditions, up to 27 percent of the mass of the black holes can be transformed into gravitational waves during the collision.

This study, which provides insights into the behavior and velocities of merging black holes, has been accepted for publication in Physical Review Letters.