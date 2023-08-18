How Telescopes Use Spectroscopy to Unveil the Hidden Secrets of the Universe

Telescopes, like the James Webb Space Telescope, use sophisticated imaging instruments to detect various wavelengths of light. While some telescopes can see in visible light, others work in wavelengths that are invisible to the human eye. These images captured by telescopes help scientists and image processors uncover cosmological events and objects that would otherwise remain unseen. The captured images are then translated into colors that mimic how different visible light wavelengths appear to humans.

Telescopes can detect different types of light, and each type reveals a wide range of details about space. Some telescopes, like the James Webb Space Telescope, are equipped with spectrometers that analyze the specific wavelengths of light emitted by an object. This analysis, known as spectroscopy, provides scientists with a wealth of information about the object, such as its size, distance, spin, and chemical composition, even if the object is incredibly far away.

NASA’s upcoming X-ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM) aims to use its microcalorimeter spectrometer, Resolve, to create spectra for X-rays. This will allow scientists to study high-energy light akin to an X-ray rainbow. On the other hand, telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope capture similar spectra, but only for infrared light.

While telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope can see extremely distant objects, some objects are still challenging to directly image and may appear as just a few pixels in an image. Spectroscopy helps scientists overcome this limitation and understand how matter interacts with light.

For example, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope used spectroscopy to study NGC 7319, a part of the Stephan’s Quintet galaxy grouping. The Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) on the telescope captured the spectral features of the galactic core. These features indicate movement towards or away from the viewer, powerful radiation and winds from a black hole, and the presence of argon, neon, and hydrogen lines.

Telescopes also use spectroscopy to study exoplanets, which are often too dim and distant to be directly imaged. By analyzing transmission spectra, which compare starlight filtered through a planet’s atmosphere to unfiltered starlight, scientists can detect and measure key gases in the atmosphere. This data helps determine a planet’s composition, temperature, and the presence of haze or clouds.

In conclusion, spectroscopy plays a crucial role in helping telescopes unveil hidden secrets about the universe. By analyzing different wavelengths of light, scientists can gather valuable information about distant objects, including galaxies and exoplanets, leading to a deeper understanding of the cosmos.