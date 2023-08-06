The Immortalized Outburst of Herbig-Haro 46/47 Captured by James Webb Space Telescope

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured a stunning image of the rare and short-lived outburst from a pair of baby stars known as Herbig-Haro 46/47. This binary star, belonging to the class of remarkable objects called Herbig-Haro objects, offers valuable insight into the formation process of baby stars.

The formation of a Herbig-Haro object begins with a protostar, a baby star in the process of forming. Protostars form from denser clumps in dense clouds of gas and dust, collapsing under their own gravity and spinning to gather more mass from the surrounding cloud.

Some of the material surrounding the protostar is believed to be whisked away along magnetic field lines and accelerated towards the poles. This material is then launched away at high speeds as a collimated jet, similar to the way active black holes launch jets.

These protostar jets penetrate the surrounding cloud material, resulting in the production of glowing lobes on either side of the protostar, which is still surrounded by a thick torus of dust and gas. Thus, the outburst creates glowing patches of nebulosity emerging from a dark and dusty structure.

The JWST’s infrared sensitivity allows it to peer through the dust, providing a closer look at the baby stars within these dusty knots. The recent image of Herbig-Haro 46/47 shows two orange lobes from an earlier outburst, centered around a glowing orange-white blob where the stars reside within their birth cloud.

Another more delicate outburst is observed in the image as threads of a pale blue color, while the lace-like pale blue material surrounding the structure represents a dark nebula. This dark nebula has been rendered transparent in JWST’s infrared image, allowing us to see the distant stars and galaxies beyond.

Understanding the jets of a baby star is crucial to comprehend the star’s growth. These jets gradually erode the cloud surrounding the star, preventing further growth but enabling the fully grown star to shine freely in space.

The JWST’s image of Herbig-Haro 46/47 is available for download in wallpaper sizes from the ESA Webb website.