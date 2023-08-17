The 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta Will Feature a Rare Annular Solar Eclipse

The 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is set to be an extraordinary event with the addition of a rare annular solar eclipse. Taking place on Saturday, October 14, the eclipse will be visible in the sky a little after 9 in the morning. This is a moment that the Balloon Fiesta team has been eagerly anticipating for the past couple of years.

With the eclipse happening, Balloon Fiesta Park will offer spectators the chance to witness the “Ring of Fire,” where the moon does not completely cover the sun. This is a unique sight that is sure to attract international interest in the event. To make the experience even more special, special events have been planned on the field, including a balloon glow featuring over 70 hot air balloons. Normally, balloon glows are only held at night during the Fiesta, but this time, it will coincide with the annular eclipse, creating a truly unique atmosphere.

During the approximately four-minute and thirty-second totality of the eclipse, the conditions on the field will resemble those of a balloon glow in the evenings. Although it will not get pitch black, it will create a similar ambiance. This added spectacle, in addition to the familiar classics of the Balloon Fiesta, will make the event even more remarkable.

In collaboration with NASA, the Balloon Fiesta will distribute 80,000 solar sunglasses to visitors, ensuring that they can safely view the eclipse. NASA will also provide educational opportunities for guests to learn more about the annular solar eclipse.

Tickets for the 2023 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta can be purchased on their official website. This year’s Fiesta is bound to be an unforgettable experience, with the rare occurrence of an annular solar eclipse adding to the magic of the event.