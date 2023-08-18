The Magic of Night-Time on the Oregon and Washington Coasts

The beauty of the sea and sky at night is indescribable, but one Washington coast photographer has managed to capture its essence. Matt Nichols of Mathew Nichols Photography recently captured a stunning image of the Perseid meteor showers at Kalaloch Beach in Olympic National Park. The photograph shows the glowing waves beneath the night sky, creating an ethereal and otherworldly atmosphere.

Nichols is no stranger to capturing the magic of the coast at night. He has also photographed bioluminescence on the Oregon coast, including a mesmerizing shot near Manzanita. Nichols plans to release a calendar featuring more of these awe-inspiring moments.

For those interested in witnessing this dual luminosity, there is still a chance to experience it on both the Oregon and Washington coasts. Warm conditions are ideal for bioluminescence to appear on the beaches, and both states are currently experiencing those conditions. While the Perseid meteor showers may have peaked last weekend, they continue until the end of the month.

Nichols spent seven hours preparing and capturing the photograph of the Perseid meteor showers at Kalaloch Beach. He described the experience as truly amazing and stated that it can only occur when all the conditions align perfectly.

The glowing waves and bioluminescent phytoplankton are not easily visible to the naked eye. They require specific lighting and an attentive observer to capture and appreciate their beauty. Nichols used a 13-second exposure with an ISO of 2000 and an aperture of 1.8 to capture the remarkable photograph.

Walking along the beach at night in Kalaloch was an extraordinary experience for Nichols. Every footstep he took glowed blue, and when he dipped his hand into the tidepools, it became covered in glowing blue plankton. Nichol’s images showcase his expertise in capturing the glowing phenomena of both the ocean and the sky.

His upcoming calendar will feature stunning photographs of bioluminescent waves and the Aurora Borealis against the backdrop of the radiant water. It is a testament to the incredible beauty that can be found on the Oregon and Washington coasts at night.