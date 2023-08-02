SpaceX’s Crew-7 Astronaut Mission for NASA Delayed to August 23

SpaceX’s next astronaut mission for NASA, known as Crew-7, will experience a further delay and is now scheduled to launch on August 23. This is a postponement of five days from its previous target launch date of August 17. The delay is necessary to ensure that the launch pad is ready following a setback with the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, which also uses the same pad.

The Falcon Heavy successfully launched the Jupiter 3 communications satellite on July 28. However, SpaceX requires additional time to process the launch pad located at Pad 39A in NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch of the Jupiter 3 satellite had previously been attempted on July 26 and 27 without success.

NASA officials have stated that the adjusted launch date allows for sufficient time for launch site processing. Crew-7 is now scheduled to launch at 5:23 a.m. EDT (0923 GMT) on August 23. The launch can be watched live on Space.com via NASA Television.

Crew-7 will carry four individuals to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard the SpaceX Dragon capsule named Endurance. The crew members include NASA’s Jasmin Moghbeli, Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency, Satoshi Furukawa from Japan, and Russian cosmonaut Konstantin Borisov. The docking of the Endurance capsule with the ISS is expected to take place approximately a day after launch, around August 24. The return of Crew-6 to Earth is currently planned for August 25, assuming there is enough time for a handover between the two SpaceX crews.

Crew-7 will be the seventh operational astronaut mission for NASA conducted by SpaceX. As a company with various clients, this will be the eleventh time SpaceX has sent individuals into space. Some of their previous missions include the Demo-2 test mission to the ISS in 2020, the private Inspiration4 flight to Earth orbit in September 2021, and the Ax-1 and Ax-2 missions to the ISS in April 2022 and May 2023.

NASA has also stated that the adjusted launch date for Crew-7 accounts for other activities happening on the ISS, such as the upcoming launches of a Cygnus cargo spacecraft from Northrop Grumman, and a Roscosmos Progress cargo spacecraft. Both of these missions are expected to launch in the coming weeks.