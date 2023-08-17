Astronaut Crew Set for International Space Mission

A multinational crew of astronauts is preparing for a six-month mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Four astronauts, representing four different countries, will fly aboard SpaceX’s Dragon capsule. The crew includes NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli, the second Iranian-American astronaut in space, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Andreas Mogensen, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Konstantin Borisov from Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos. The launch is scheduled for no earlier than August 25 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The mission highlights the importance of international cooperation in space exploration. Both NASA and JAXA are signatories of the Artemis Accords, a peaceful moon exploration agreement signed by 28 countries, including recent addition Argentina. The Artemis program aims to land astronauts on the moon, with plans for a long-term human presence. However, Russia, which has its own crewed moon plans with China, is not a signatory to the accords.

Despite geopolitical challenges, the Crew-7 astronauts have emphasized the importance of international partnership in space. Mogensen highlighted the successful collaboration within the ISS alliance, which has been working together for the past 25 years.

During their time on the ISS, the crew members will enjoy international meals and engage in spare time activities. Moghbeli plans to bring latkes and Persian food, while Furukawa plans to have steamed rice, Korean raw curry, and mochi. Borisov expressed excitement about the variety of food available, estimating at least 100 different combinations for the astronauts to sample.

The crew’s activities will also include scientific work and personal interests. Mogensen plans to photograph auroras and lightning, while Furukawa shared that he won’t be building Lego structures in microgravity this time. Borisov hopes to continue his yoga practice, although he acknowledges the challenges of balancing in zero gravity.

The Crew-7 mission is expected to last about 190 days, and a Soyuz spacecraft mission is planned for mid-September with its own three-person crew. NASA is working on alternative ways to maintain the ISS’s orbit after Russia’s departure, which is expected to occur earlier than the other partners.