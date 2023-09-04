Four Astronauts Return to Earth After Completing Long-Duration Spaceflight

Four astronauts, including Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg of NASA, Sultan AlNeyadi of the UAE, and Andrey Fedyaev of Russia’s Roscosmos, have successfully completed their first long-duration spaceflight on the International Space Station (ISS). They returned to Earth on Monday aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft “Endeavour.”

The Crew-6 astronauts, who launched on March 2, spent 186 days onboard the ISS as Expedition 68 and Expedition 69 flight engineers. Due to poor weather conditions, their initial landing was delayed by a day. During their mission, they conducted three spacewalks, berthed a cargo vehicle, performed maintenance tasks, and completed various scientific experiments.

Of the crew members, Bowen was the only one with prior spaceflight experience. He expressed his awe at witnessing his fellow astronauts’ journey during the long-duration mission. AlNeyadi, who hails from the UAE, became the first Arab and Emirati astronaut to participate in a long-duration expedition. His flight aimed to inspire people in his region about the possibilities of human space exploration.

Fedyaev, the second Russian cosmonaut in history to return to Earth via a water landing, was part of a seat swap agreement between NASA and Roscosmos. The Crew-6 mission was the sixth crew rotation flight for SpaceX and the seventh crewed spaceflight in support of NASA.

With the return of Crew-6, Expedition 69 continues on the ISS with a new group of astronauts, including NASA’s Frank Rubio and Jasmin Moghbeli, ESA’s Andreas Mogensen, JAXA’s Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos’ Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin, and Konstantin Borisov.

