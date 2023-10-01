CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Science

NASA Selects SpaceX for Smallsat Mission to Study Space Weather

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 1, 2023
NASA Selects SpaceX for Smallsat Mission to Study Space Weather

NASA has awarded SpaceX a launch contract for the Tandem Reconnection and Cusp Electrodynamics Reconnaissance Satellites (TRACERS). These small satellites will study space weather and the magnetosphere from low Earth orbit as part of a joint mission in 2025.

The TRACERS mission was selected by NASA in 2019 as a Small Explorer heliophysics mission. It has a maximum budget of $115 million and was initially planned to launch alongside another mission. However, NASA recently announced that it will share a ride on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with another agency mission called PUNCH in 2025.

The specific details of the TRACERS launch, such as the launch date and cost, have not been disclosed by NASA. However, it is expected to be the primary payload of a rideshare mission to sun-synchronous orbit, scheduled for no earlier than April 2025.

Once in orbit, the two TRACERS spacecraft will repeatedly cross the polar cusp of the Earth’s magnetosphere. This region is where magnetic reconnection occurs between the solar wind and the Earth’s magnetosphere. By studying these interactions, scientists hope to gain a better understanding of space weather and its effects on Earth.

The TRACERS mission is being led by David Miles of the University of Iowa, who took over after the death of Craig Kletzing. The satellites will be used to gather valuable data that will contribute to our understanding of space weather and its impacts on technological systems on Earth.

Source: SpaceNews, NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Science

Researchers Use “Electric Tongue” and AI Model to Predict Bitterness of Drugs

Oct 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

The Hubble Space Telescope Captures Spectacular Image of High-Mass Star Formation

Oct 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Mangalyaan-2: India Plans Second Mission to Mars

Oct 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

Science

Researchers Use “Electric Tongue” and AI Model to Predict Bitterness of Drugs

Oct 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Science

The Hubble Space Telescope Captures Spectacular Image of High-Mass Star Formation

Oct 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Science

Mangalyaan-2: India Plans Second Mission to Mars

Oct 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Science

New Insights on Ancient Galaxies: A Cosmic Rulebook Rewrite

Oct 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments