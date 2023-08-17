SpaceX Delays Starlink Group 7-1 and Adjusts Launch Time for Starlink Group 6-10

SpaceX has announced a delay in the Starlink Group 7-1 mission, which is now scheduled for Friday at 12:30 a.m. PDT. The launch time for the Starlink Group 6-10 mission has also been adjusted to 1:42 a.m. PDT. No explanation was given for the delay and time adjustment.

These two missions mark the 99th and 100th dedicated Starlink missions. The first mission, Starlink Group 6-10, will launch 22 Starlink V2 Mini satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The booster for this mission, tail number B1067, will be making its 13th flight. The weather forecast shows an 80 percent probability of violating weather conditions at the start of the window, but it improves to 35 percent by the end of the window.

The second mission, Starlink Group 7-1, will launch 21 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The first stage booster for this mission will be making its 15th flight. Both missions will land their first stage boosters on drone ships named “A Shortfall of Gravitas” and “Of Course I Still Love You” respectively.

It is important to note that thick clouds and thunderstorms are currently present over the Cape, causing the delay and adjustment in launch times. SpaceX has kept backup opportunities in the launch windows to ensure a successful and safe mission.

These back-to-back Falcon 9 launches highlight SpaceX’s commitment to expanding its Starlink constellation to provide global internet coverage. The Starlink network aims to deliver high-speed, low-latency internet access to even the most remote areas of the planet.