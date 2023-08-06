CityLife

SpaceX to Launch 22 Starlink Satellites into Orbit

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
SpaceX is preparing to launch 22 Starlink satellites into low-earth orbit on Sunday evening. The Falcon 9 launch is scheduled for 9 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Base. There are several backup opportunities available on Monday if needed.

This will be the fourth flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission, which has previously launched Crew-6, SES O3b mPOWER, and one Starlink mission. After stage separation, the first stage is expected to land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

The launch can be watched live on ClickOrlando.

