CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

SpaceX to Launch Additional 22 Starlink Satellites

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 6, 2023
SpaceX to Launch Additional 22 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is gearing up to launch 22 more V2 mini Starlink satellites on Sunday, August 6th. The launch is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This comes just three days after the successful Galaxy-37/Horizons-4 mission.

The new batch of Starlink satellites, known as Group 6-8, will be launched on a south easterly trajectory into a 43-degree orbital inclination. If the launch is successful, it will bring the total number of Starlink satellites launched to 4,903, with 3,814 currently in operational orbits.

The Falcon 9 rocket assigned to this mission is Booster 1078, which has already completed three successful flights since its debut in March 2023. Notably, it has launched the Crew-6 mission for NASA, the O3b mPOWER communications satellite, and one Starlink mission.

After stage separation, Booster 1078 will attempt to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas, located east of the Bahamas, around 8 minutes after launch. However, the launch could be jeopardized by unfavorable weather conditions. The 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 70% chance of unacceptable weather at the scheduled launch time. SpaceX has four additional launch opportunities with an 80% chance of acceptable weather if the launch cannot proceed on the scheduled day.

In case of further delays, SpaceX has a backup opportunity the following day with five launch opportunities between 8:35 p.m. ET and 11:57 p.m. ET.

Stay updated on the launch by visiting the SpaceX YouTube channel.

By Gabriel Botha

Related Post

Science

Exploring the Discovery of Precambrian Life

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
Science

University of Kansas Paleontologist Discovers Ancient Sea Worm in Utah

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

University of Kansas Paleontologist Discovers Ancient Sea Worm in Fossil

Aug 6, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

The Future of Energy: The Revolution of Solid-State Batteries

Aug 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Sifu Receives Final Title Update with New Features

Aug 6, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Techniques to Reduce Noise in Long-Exposure Astro Images

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
Technology

Final Fantasy 14 Coming to Xbox: A Long-Awaited Arrival

Aug 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments