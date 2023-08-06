SpaceX to Launch Additional 22 Starlink Satellites

SpaceX is gearing up to launch 22 more V2 mini Starlink satellites on Sunday, August 6th. The launch is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. This comes just three days after the successful Galaxy-37/Horizons-4 mission.

The new batch of Starlink satellites, known as Group 6-8, will be launched on a south easterly trajectory into a 43-degree orbital inclination. If the launch is successful, it will bring the total number of Starlink satellites launched to 4,903, with 3,814 currently in operational orbits.

The Falcon 9 rocket assigned to this mission is Booster 1078, which has already completed three successful flights since its debut in March 2023. Notably, it has launched the Crew-6 mission for NASA, the O3b mPOWER communications satellite, and one Starlink mission.

After stage separation, Booster 1078 will attempt to land on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas, located east of the Bahamas, around 8 minutes after launch. However, the launch could be jeopardized by unfavorable weather conditions. The 45th Weather Squadron predicts a 70% chance of unacceptable weather at the scheduled launch time. SpaceX has four additional launch opportunities with an 80% chance of acceptable weather if the launch cannot proceed on the scheduled day.

In case of further delays, SpaceX has a backup opportunity the following day with five launch opportunities between 8:35 p.m. ET and 11:57 p.m. ET.

