SpaceX Set to Launch Two Starlink Missions in Rapid Succession

SpaceX is preparing to launch two Starlink missions within a span of less than seven hours. The first mission will take place on Wednesday, August 16, with a Falcon 9 rocket launching 22 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The scheduled liftoff time is at 8:14 p.m. EDT (0014 GMT on Thursday).

Following shortly after, the second mission will occur on Thursday, August 17, as another Falcon 9 rocket will launch 21 more Starlink craft from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The liftoff is planned for 3:01 a.m. EDT (0701 GMT; 12:01 a.m. local California time).

Both launches are expected to feature rocket landings, with the Falcon 9 first stage returning to a drone ship at sea shortly after liftoff. These launches mark the 13th and 15th launches and landings for the Falcon 9s on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The Starlink constellation is SpaceX’s revolutionary broadband network that continues to expand rapidly. With a total of 4,940 satellites launched to date, 4,566 of them are currently operational. The mission on Wednesday and Thursday will contribute to the growing fleet of Starlink satellites that help provide global internet coverage.

SpaceX has been pioneering the concept of reusable rockets, with two different Falcon 9 first stages having successfully completed 16 flights. The company’s dedication to reusability is essential in reducing the cost of space launches and making space more accessible for future missions.

You can watch both missions live on Space.com or directly through SpaceX’s coverage. The livestream for each launch is expected to begin approximately 5 minutes before liftoff.