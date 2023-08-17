Final Report on SpaceX’s Starship Launch Submitted to FAA

SpaceX has submitted its final report to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regarding the debut launch of its Starship vehicle. The test flight, which took place on April 20 from the Starbase site in South Texas, did not go as planned resulting in the vehicle’s detonation above the Gulf of Mexico.

During the launch, the two stages of the Starship did not separate as intended. As a result, SpaceX initiated a self-destruct command causing the vehicle to explode. The incident also caused significant damage to the Starbase site, creating a crater and scattering debris in the surrounding area.

Following the mishap, SpaceX launched an investigation, overseen by the FAA, to examine the causes of the failure and identify corrective actions. The final report has now been submitted to the FAA, but approval is still pending. Once approved, the report will outline the corrective actions required before SpaceX can proceed with future launches.

In the meantime, SpaceX has already taken some corrective measures. For example, the company installed a water deluge system beneath the orbital launch mount to mitigate the powerful thrust generated by the Super Heavy first stage. This system was tested during a recent static fire test of the Super Heavy prototype.

SpaceX is now preparing for the second full-up test flight of Starship using Booster 9 and Ship 25. The objectives of this upcoming launch will be similar to the failed April 20 attempt. However, logistical challenges and ongoing review of the mishap report by the FAA still need to be addressed before liftoff can occur.

Furthermore, the FAA is currently facing a lawsuit from environmental and Indigenous groups who claim that the agency did not adequately assess the environmental and community impact of Starlink launches in South Texas.

Overall, while SpaceX has made progress in addressing the technical issues and implementing corrective actions, further steps and approvals are needed before Starship can conduct another successful mission.