Science

SpaceX Starship Stacked for Launch Rehearsal, Awaits FAA License

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oct 17, 2023
In an exciting development, SpaceX has successfully stacked its latest Starship prototype, the upper stage Ship 25, on top of Booster 9 at the Starbase facility in South Texas. This marks an important step in the preparations for the upcoming second test flight of the Starship.

The Starship, which made its first flight in April of this year, is a fully reusable spacecraft designed for missions to transport cargo and humans to destinations like the Moon, Mars, and beyond. This ambitious project by SpaceX aims to revolutionize space exploration and make interplanetary travel a reality.

The stacking of Ship 25 onto Booster 9 is a critical step before the test flight can take place. The successful integration of these two components brings SpaceX one step closer to launching the Starship for its next flight test.

However, before the test flight can occur, SpaceX must first secure a launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Working closely with the FAA, SpaceX is ensuring that all necessary safety measures and regulations are met to receive the license.

This collaboration between SpaceX and the FAA highlights the importance of ensuring the safety and compliance of spaceflight activities. By closely working together, both entities are striving to push the boundaries of space exploration while prioritizing the well-being of the crew, spacecraft, and the general public.

As the preparations for the second test flight of the Starship continue, the successful stacking of Ship 25 onto Booster 9 is a significant milestone. It brings SpaceX one step closer to the next phase of testing and ultimately, the dream of making interplanetary travel a reality.

