A SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket Will Launch 21 Starlink Satellites to Orbit

SpaceX is gearing up for another rocket launch, this time to deploy 21 Starlink internet satellites into orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket is set to take off from California’s Vandenberg Space Force Base on Saturday at 3:47 a.m. EDT. If there are any delays, backup opportunities are available between 4:23 a.m. EDT and 6:00 a.m. EDT.

The launch will be streamed on SpaceX’s account on X (formerly known as Twitter) starting about five minutes before liftoff. If all goes according to plan, the Falcon 9’s first stage will return to Earth and land on the drone ship “Of Course I Still Love You” approximately 8.5 minutes after launch. This will mark the 16th flight for this particular rocket’s first stage, just one flight short of the company’s reuse record.

After about 62.5 minutes, the 21 Starlink satellites will deploy from the Falcon 9’s upper stage. This launch will be SpaceX’s 75th orbital mission in 2023, as the company strives to achieve its goal of 100 flights by the end of the year, and 144 flights in 2024.

SpaceX’s Starlink project has been a major focus this year, with about 60% of their flights dedicated to expanding the internet megaconstellation. Currently, there are almost 4,900 operational satellites in Starlink, and this number will continue to increase in the coming years.

Source: SpaceX Mission Description