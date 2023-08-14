SpaceX Set to Launch Another Batch of Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX teams at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday with another batch of Starlink internet satellites. The launch is scheduled to take place between 8 p.m. and midnight EDT.

The mission, known as Starlink 6-10, will be conducted by SpaceX internally. The rocket will be launched from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The weather conditions for the launch are expected to be challenging, with a 25% chance of favorable conditions at the start of the launch window, increasing to 70% by the end.

It is anticipated that there will be a high coverage of thunderstorms across East Central Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, which may affect the launch. However, if the launch is unable to proceed as planned, there are alternative opportunities available 24 hours later on Thursday, August 17.

SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to provide global broadband coverage by deploying thousands of satellites into low Earth orbit. This latest launch is part of their ongoing effort to expand and improve the Starlink network.

SpaceX continues to make strides in the space industry, and their commitment to expanding internet connectivity from space is an important development. By launching these Starlink satellites, they are working towards their goal of providing global internet coverage, even in remote and underserved areas.