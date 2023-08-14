CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Science

SpaceX Set to Launch Another Batch of Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 14, 2023
SpaceX Set to Launch Another Batch of Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral

SpaceX teams at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida are preparing to launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Wednesday with another batch of Starlink internet satellites. The launch is scheduled to take place between 8 p.m. and midnight EDT.

The mission, known as Starlink 6-10, will be conducted by SpaceX internally. The rocket will be launched from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The weather conditions for the launch are expected to be challenging, with a 25% chance of favorable conditions at the start of the launch window, increasing to 70% by the end.

It is anticipated that there will be a high coverage of thunderstorms across East Central Florida on Wednesday and Thursday, which may affect the launch. However, if the launch is unable to proceed as planned, there are alternative opportunities available 24 hours later on Thursday, August 17.

SpaceX’s Starlink project aims to provide global broadband coverage by deploying thousands of satellites into low Earth orbit. This latest launch is part of their ongoing effort to expand and improve the Starlink network.

As always, FLORIDA TODAY’s Space Team will be providing live coverage of the launch, starting 90 minutes before liftoff. You can tune in to their live coverage at floridatoday.com/space. Stay updated with the latest launch schedule by visiting floridatoday.com/launchschedule.

SpaceX continues to make strides in the space industry, and their commitment to expanding internet connectivity from space is an important development. By launching these Starlink satellites, they are working towards their goal of providing global internet coverage, even in remote and underserved areas.

By Robert Andrew

Related Post

Science

Dinosaur-Era Fish Found with Giant Shell Stuck Inside Body

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Science

Russia’s Luna-25 Mission Sends Back First Images from Space

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Science

Ancient Mystery Solved: The Shape-Shifting Nature of Galaxies

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

Asus TUF A15 Gaming Laptop With Ryzen 9 Available for $1339

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

The Future of Internet Connectivity: How China’s LED Lighting is Paving the Way

Aug 14, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Glentress World Champs Showcase RockShox’s XC-Oriented Flight Attendant System

Aug 14, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Fortnite Transformed into MMO-Like Game with Epic Boss Encounter

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments