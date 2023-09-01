CityLife

SpaceX Scrubs Launch Attempt for Space Development Agency’s Tranche 0 Mission

Sep 1, 2023
SpaceX has cancelled its launch attempt on Friday for the Space Development Agency’s second Tranche 0 mission. The aerospace company was scheduled to send the satellites into orbit from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The first launch attempt had already been delayed from Thursday morning to Friday.

The next possible opportunity for the launch is on Saturday, Sept. 2, at 7:25 a.m. SpaceX plans to land the rocket’s first stage booster back on land at Vandenberg Space Force Base, which has been successfully accomplished in previous missions. These landings resulted in sonic booms that can be heard across a wide area.

The booster being used in this launch has already been utilized in 12 other missions, demonstrating the company’s commitment to reusability and cost-effectiveness.

The Tranche 0 mission is the initial phase of a satellite network called the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture. The network is designed to enhance advanced missile detection and tracking capabilities. The upcoming launch will add an additional 18 satellites to the network, expanding its reach and effectiveness.

Tranche 1, the next series of satellites, is scheduled for launch in 2024, aiming to further enhance the capabilities of the satellite network.

To offer viewers a chance to witness the event, a live webcast of the launch is planned to start approximately 15 minutes before liftoff.

Sources:

– SpaceX
– Space Development Agency

