Southern California Night Owls May Catch a View of SpaceX Rocket Launch

Southern California night owls may have the opportunity to witness the launch of a SpaceX rocket in the late hours of the night. The Hawthorne-based company is set to conduct back-to-back launches, with the second one scheduled just after midnight.

The Falcon 9 rocket is expected to take off at 12:01 a.m. PT from Vandenberg Space Force Base. If the skies are clear, the rocket and its exhaust plume might be visible for hundreds of miles as it travels south along the coast.

Observers in dark locations may be able to see the rocket’s faint exhaust plume, which will generate its own light instead of being illuminated by sunlight at high altitude. Launches that occur just after sunset and before sunrise typically offer the best views, as the rocket reflects the sun’s rays against the darkened sky.

This launch will carry 21 Starlink internet satellites into low-Earth orbit. The first stage booster, with its 15th flight, is expected to land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship located in the Pacific Ocean.

Additional launch windows are available at 12:51 a.m. PT on Thursday and early Friday morning.

This launch comes just hours after another SpaceX rocket is scheduled to lift off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Florida launch will carry 22 Starlink internet satellites.

SpaceX’s Starlink constellation of satellites is already orbiting around 340 miles above Earth’s surface. They have been launched into space by the company’s rockets to establish the Starlink network, which aims to deliver high-speed internet to any location worldwide.

Under the right conditions, these satellites can be seen as a train of lights crossing the night sky. They are most visible in the minutes following sunset or before sunrise, when the sun is below the horizon but still able to reflect off the satellites.

To find the best upcoming viewing times, you can use the FindStarlink tracker.