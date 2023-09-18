Stoke Space Successfully Tests Fully Reusable Rocket Prototype

Stoke Space, a Seattle-based company, achieved a major milestone in their plans to develop a fully reusable rocket. During a 15-second test flight, the company launched their prototype upper stage called Hopper2 and successfully landed it back on Earth. The launch vehicle performed a vertical takeoff and landing at Stoke Space’s test site in Moses Lake, Washington.

The test flight reached an altitude of 30 feet and the prototype landed within its planned landing zone. Stoke Space stated that this test marked the end of their Hopper technology demonstration program, and they have gathered valuable data to evolve the vehicle design from a technology demonstrator to a reliable reusable space vehicle.

Stoke Space aims to create a fully reusable launch vehicle, a feat that has not yet been accomplished in the industry. While SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket is partially reusable, with the first stage being recovered and reused, Stoke Space’s goal is to achieve full reusability. With their Hopper2 prototype, they intend to deliver payloads to orbit and then make a vertical landing back on Earth. The prototype is equipped with a regeneratively cooled heat shield, allowing it to withstand the extreme temperatures of atmospheric reentry.

Following the successful test flight, Stoke Space will now shift its focus to developing a reusable first stage. The company plans to design and build a rocket that is 100% reusable with a 24-hour turnaround time. Stoke Space’s progress in creating a fully reusable rocket is an exciting development in the space industry, which may lead to more cost-effective and sustainable space exploration missions.

