SpaceX Mission to Test Laser Communications System on International Space Station

Later this year, SpaceX will send a refrigerator-sized device called the Integrated LCRD Low Earth Orbit User Modem and Amplifier Terminal (ILLUMA-T) to the International Space Station (ISS). ILLUMA-T will complete NASA’s first two-way, end-to-end laser communications system. This system will use laser beams to transmit information at the rate of a respectable Earth-based internet connection.

In the past, communication between space missions and Earth has primarily relied on radio waves. However, using lasers for communication has several advantages. Laser equipment is lighter and less power-intensive, making it easier to install on a spacecraft. Additionally, laser light has shorter wavelengths compared to radio waves, enabling laser communications to transmit a significantly higher amount of information simultaneously.

NASA has been experimenting with laser communications for over a decade, testing it between the ground and Earth orbit as well as between Earth and lunar space. In December 2021, the Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) was launched aboard a U.S. Department of Defense satellite. However, LCRD’s true purpose will only be realized once ILLUMA-T is operational on the ISS.

Once ILLUMA-T is deployed, it will transmit information to LCRD using infrared laser technology, achieving a speed of 1.2 gigabits per second. LCRD will then relay the information to two ground stations located in Hawaii and California, chosen to avoid interference from cloud cover that can disrupt laser communication.

If this technology demonstration proves successful, LCRD will serve as a relay for other orbital laser links in the future. It may even pave the way for astronauts to communicate via laser from much farther distances in space.

