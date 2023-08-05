SpaceX Conducts Booster 9 Engine Test Prior to Static Fire

Earlier today, SpaceX made progress on Booster 9 by conducting a series of tests, including a spin prime test. For this test, the rocket was filled with super-chilled liquid oxygen, which flowed through the Raptor engines’ turbopumps, mimicking the process of firing the engines. The goal was to simulate engine ignition without actually lighting them. To prevent any unintended ignitions, a mixture of water and nitrogen called FireX was initiated to disperse gases.

Following the FireX flow, liquid oxygen was then pumped through the Raptor engines. While it is unclear how many engines were activated during this test, data analysis will provide more information. SpaceX will now examine the test data and proceed with the first engine firing on the launch pad since the Integrated Test Flight conducted in April 2023. The static fire test is expected to take place next week.

In addition to the engine test, SpaceX also performed two tests on the launch pad deluge system, which was installed to address issues that arose during the Integrated Flight Test. The first test involved a partial flow, followed by a successful full flow test.

These recent tests demonstrate the rapid pace at which SpaceX is repairing and enhancing the launch pad. If the launch is approved by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), we could potentially see the flight test in the coming months. However, it remains to be seen if any other issues may delay the launch until later in the year or even 2024.