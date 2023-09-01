CityLife

Science

SpaceX Crew-6 Astronauts Face One-Day Delay in Return to Earth Due to Bad Weather

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 1, 2023
Four astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) are experiencing a delay in their return to Earth. SpaceX and NASA have announced that the Crew Dragon capsule carrying the Crew-6 astronauts will now depart the ISS no earlier than early Sunday, creating a 24-hour delay. Originally scheduled to undock on Saturday, the crew’s splashdown will now take place just after midnight on Monday.

The delay is due to unfavorable weather conditions near the splashdown sites off the coast of Florida. In an update, NASA officials stated that they are “standing down” from the Saturday departure opportunities for the Crew-6 mission. The Dragon capsule, named Endeavour, remains in good health while docked to the ISS as the crew prepares for their return trip to Earth.

The Crew-6 Dragon capsule is set to undock from the ISS at 7:05 a.m. EDT on Sunday, with splashdown scheduled for 12:07 a.m. EDT on Monday. However, the specific timing remains subject to local weather conditions at the splashdown sites. Mission teams will meet to assess the viability of the next undock target.

The four astronauts on the Crew-6 mission consist of NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, Sultan Al Neyadi from the United Arab Emirates, and Andrey Fedyaev from Russia’s space agency, Roscosmos. These astronauts have been on the ISS since their launch on March 3 and are completing a six-month expedition.

During their time together, the Crew-6 astronauts have formed a strong bond. Al Neyadi, the UAE’s first long-duration astronaut to the ISS, shared his sentiments on X (formerly known as Twitter), expressing how their mission has transformed them into a close-knit family. They have shared expertise, traditions, and cultures, while also encountering both beautiful and challenging moments that have created lasting memories.

Source: NASA

By Gabriel Botha

