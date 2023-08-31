SpaceX Marks Ninth Launch of the Month with Planned Liftoff

After the threat of Hurricane Idalia, SpaceX is set to resume its rocket launches with a planned liftoff on Thursday night. This launch would be the company’s ninth of the month, putting them on track to match their record number of launches in a single month.

The planned liftoff was initially scheduled to take place in California, but it has been delayed until Friday. Instead, SpaceX will focus on launch No. 60 for the year among its operations in both California and the Space Coast. The launch will involve a Falcon 9 rocket carrying 22 Starlink satellites.

The weather conditions are not ideal for the launch, with the forecast predicting poor conditions. However, there is a chance for the weather to improve as the night progresses. In the event of a one-day delay, the weather conditions are expected to be better.

SpaceX will attempt to recover the first-stage booster, which is flying for the seventh time. The landing will take place on the droneship A Shortfall of Gravitas in the Atlantic. This launch will be the 45th from the Space Coast this year, with the majority of them being conducted by SpaceX.

On the other hand, United Launch Alliance (ULA) had to put its second mission of the year on hold due to the threat of Hurricane Idalia. ULA’s mission, carrying the SILENTBARKER NROL-107 payload, was planned for Tuesday morning but had to be postponed. The new launch date will be determined once it is safe to proceed.

As for SpaceX, they will have to wait until Friday morning for their 61st orbital flight of the year. This flight, called Tranche, is the second by SpaceX for the Space Development Agency. It is part of a larger network of satellites in low-Earth orbit for global military communication and missile warning capabilities.

SpaceX has been on a mission to increase its launch numbers, aiming for as many as 100 orbital launches in a year. The company is continuously pushing the boundaries of space exploration and has had numerous successful launches throughout the year.

