The Last Satellite for Intelsat’s C-Band Spectrum Clearing Program is Performing Well

The final satellite needed by Intelsat to claim nearly $5 billion in total C-band spectrum clearing proceeds is performing successfully after its launch on August 3rd. The satellite, named Galaxy-37/Horizons-4 and manufactured by Maxar Technologies, started communicating with ground crews and deployed solar arrays shortly after separating from the Falcon 9 rocket that launched it at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

It will take approximately three weeks for the chemically powered spacecraft to reach its orbital position at 127 degrees West. Intelsat’s senior vice president of space systems, Jean-Luc Froeliger, stated that the satellite is expected to enter service by the end of September, following final health checks.

The satellite consists of two payloads: Galaxy-37 in C-band for Intelsat’s broadcast customers in the United States, and Horizons-4 for Ku-band connectivity services over the Pacific Ocean and the United States. Froeliger confirmed that the six other satellites launched by Intelsat over the past 10 months for migrating broadcast customers are all in position and operating without issues.

With the successful deployment of Galaxy-37, Intelsat is on track to receive $4.9 billion from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as part of their agreement to vacate the frequencies by December 5th. Rival operator SES has also completed its C-band clearing tasks after SpaceX launched its final two replacement spacecraft in March. SES is set to receive nearly $4 billion in spectrum clearing proceeds, but there is an ongoing legal dispute with Intelsat over the division of these funds.

Galaxy-37’s high-energy orbit enables a longer operational lifespan, potentially extending it beyond the 15-year design life given to Intelsat’s other replacement C-band satellites. The satellite it is replacing, Galaxy-13, has been operating for 20 years despite its intended design life of 15 years.

In addition to being part of Intelsat’s C-band/Ku-band hybrid partnership with JSAT, Galaxy-37’s launch on the 40th anniversary of Galaxy-1 holds historical significance. Intelsat currently operates 18 satellites under the Galaxy brand, serving media customers in North America.

Intelsat has set a new record in the commercial satellite industry by deploying eight geostationary satellites in the past 10 months. SpaceX’s Falcon 9 has been the preferred rocket for these missions. In comparison, in 1997, Intelsat launched 10 satellites using a variety of rockets.