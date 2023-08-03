SpaceX Launches Intelsat Communications Satellite to Enhance 5G Network Transmission Space

SpaceX successfully launched an Intelsat communications satellite on Thursday as part of a fleet-wide refresh in response to a Federal Communications Commission initiative to allocate more transmission space for 5G cellular networks. The Falcon 9 rocket took off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, providing a spectacular display as it soared into the sky with 1.7 million pounds of thrust. The first stage of the rocket, having completed its sixth flight, boosted the vehicle out of the lower atmosphere before separating to land on a droneship. The second stage continued the journey to space, igniting its engine twice to reach the planned elliptical deploy orbit.

Thirty-two minutes after liftoff, the Intelsat’s Galaxy 37 spacecraft was successfully released and will soon enter a circular orbit at an altitude of 22,300 miles. Positioned at 127 degrees west longitude, the satellite will primarily provide C-band broadcast services across North America. Additionally, it carries a Ku-band payload jointly owned by Intelsat and JSAT International, a subsidiary of SKY Perfect JSAT Corp.

Intelsat’s Galaxy satellite fleet, which facilitates C-band television relay services in North America and the eastern Pacific, is being refreshed in compliance with FCC regulations to clear frequencies for use in emerging 5G networks. This launch represents the completion of a comprehensive refresh of the Galaxy fleet over the United States, according to Bruno Fromont, Intelsat’s Chief Technology Officer.

Fromont expressed pride in the achievement, especially considering the extensive efforts of the engineering team to successfully launch eight satellites within a 10-month period. This milestone solidifies Intelsat’s commitment to enhancing communication capabilities and contributing to the advancement of 5G network infrastructure.