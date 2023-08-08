Fiery Falcon 9 Rocket Launches 15 Starlink Satellites in Southern California

On Monday evening, residents of Southern California were treated to a spectacular sight as SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The rocket successfully deployed 15 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit, according to the Hawthorne-based company.

The launch took place just before 9 p.m. and could be seen across the night sky in the region. AIR7 HD, a news helicopter, captured the mesmerizing sight of the rocket shining brightly as it soared overhead in Camarillo.

This marked the second Starlink launch for SpaceX in as many days. The previous day, a Falcon 9 rocket had successfully launched 22 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Notably, Starlink is a satellite constellation project created by SpaceX with the aim of providing global broadband internet coverage. The network will consist of thousands of small satellites in low-Earth orbit, working in conjunction with ground transceivers.

SpaceX’s continuous efforts in satellite deployment highlight their commitment to expanding global connectivity. By launching these satellites, the company is one step closer to achieving its vision of blanket internet coverage, particularly in remote and underserved areas worldwide.

As of now, SpaceX has successfully launched hundreds of Starlink satellites into orbit, gradually building the foundation for a satellite network that will revolutionize internet access around the globe. With each successful launch, the company brings us closer to a future where high-speed, reliable internet connectivity is available to everyone.

Stay tuned for more updates on SpaceX’s ambitious Starlink project and its ongoing mission to bridge the digital divide worldwide.