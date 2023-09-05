SpaceX Sets Record with 62nd Orbital Mission of the Year

SpaceX achieved yet another milestone last night as it successfully launched 21 Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit. This marks the company’s 62nd launch of the year, breaking their previous record of 61 launches in a year. With four months still remaining in 2023, SpaceX is on track to potentially reach the low 90s in terms of launches.

The primary driver of SpaceX’s high launch rate is their Starlink satellite constellation. Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX, has expressed a goal of launching 100 satellites in a single year. The main constraint for achieving this goal is vehicle and payload availability. However, SpaceX currently has 17 flight-proven Falcon 9 first-stage rockets in various stages of readiness, along with several new Falcon 9s and Falcon Heavy center cores in progress. This suggests that vehicle availability should not pose a problem for the company.

The 21 Starlink satellites launched in the recent mission successfully separated from the second stage and were inserted into a 43-degree orbital inclination. This launch is just the beginning of what could be another busy month for SpaceX, with up to eight launches planned for September, including a potential Starship test launch.

In terms of rocket recovery, the first stage of the Falcon 9 booster, known as Booster 1073, successfully landed on the droneship “Just Read the Instructions.” This marked the booster’s tenth mission to space and back, and it was the 149th successful Falcon recovery in a row for SpaceX.

Looking ahead, SpaceX is scheduled to launch another Starlink mission from Florida on September 8th. With the pace at which SpaceX is launching rockets, it is exciting to see how many more missions they will achieve in 2023.

Sources: SpaceX

Definitions:

– Orbital Inclination: The angle between an orbit and a reference plane, such as the Earth’s equator.

– Starlink: A satellite constellation project developed by SpaceX to provide satellite Internet access.